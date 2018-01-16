PDMA signs MoU with PU

City Reporter

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab and the University of the Punjab Lahore was inked here on Monday.

Director PDMA Dr. Khurram Shehzad and Head of Social Work Department Dr Zahid Javaid signed the MoU.

The purpose of the MoU is to establish collaborative arrangements between both the parties to cooperate and coordinate with each other in areas of mutually beneficial activities.

The arrangement will cover a wide range of subjects relating but not limited to intra, inter and multidisciplinary research.