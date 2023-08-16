LAHORE – Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alert as India released water from its two dams in River Sutlej.

India has released 141,000 cusec water from Pong Dam and another 83,703 cusec from Bhakhra Dam.

About 125,000 cusec water will enter Pakistan in River Sutlej from Hari Ke Pattan.

PDMA has warned that medium to high flood is likely in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream during the next 24 hours.

PDMA has put districts on alert to cope with any emergency due to medium to high flood level in River Sutlej.

PDMA Director Nazia Jabeen has informed administration of districts in the close vicinity of River Sutlej about the recent developments.

She suggested making necessary arrangements for saving public life and property.

As per the PDMA, water level is gradually increasing at Ganda Singh Wala.

The trend will continue as India is likely to release 70,000 to 80,000 cusec water in River Sutlej on a daily basis.

Within two days, water flow at Ganda Singh Wala is likely to cross 100,000 cusec.

The PDMA had issued instructions to the deputy commissioners of Bahawalnagar, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan and Vehari for making preparations to tackle any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, River Indus is in a low flood level at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma.

All rivers at other places are flowing below low flood levels.

According to the synoptic situation, mild moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country up to 3000 feet.

Seasonal low lies over Northeast Balochistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, isolated thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity associated with gusty winds is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, Islamabad along with Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions during the next couple of days.