PDMA holds seminar to raise awareness about smog

Under the guidance of Provincial Disaster Manage-ment Authority (PDMA) Director General (DG) Imran Qureshi, a seminar on “Smog damages, pre-vention and the use of Saans App” was organised at the Government College University, here on Friday.

The PDMA representatives delivered informative lectures for the university students.

The participants were educated about the harmful effects of smog, preventive measures and the use of ‘Saans App’, developed to enable students to report smog-related issues to the authorities concerned.

To further create awareness, the PDMA distributed pamphlets among students about smog prevention.

In his speech, DG PDMA Imran Qureshi praised the volunteer services, being provided by the university students across Punjab to combat environmental pollution.

He stated that the PDMA control room had established a centralised dashboard for monitoring the causes of smog, and the process of monitoring those who contribute to smog was ongoing at the provincial level.