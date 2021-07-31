PDMA alerts Punjab about flooding as rain spell likely to continue till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has put deputy commissioners of all districts in Punjab on alert as ongoing rain spell is likely to trigger flash and urban flooding in parts of the province.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain-wind-thundershower, with isolated heavy falls, in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujran, Mandi Bahaudin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Mianwali from July 31 to August 3.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, DG Khan, Multan and Sahiwal during the said period.

It said that heavy rainfalls may generate flash flooding in Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Narowal during Saturday and Sunday.

The downpour may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwal, Faisalabad and Sargodha, it said.

The PDMA has asked all civic authorities to take all necessary precautionary measures during the forecasted period in order to avoid loss of life and damage to public property.