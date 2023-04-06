PDM wants to escape from elections due to fear of defeat: Imran

Amraiz Khan Lahore

PTI chief and former Prime MinisterImran Khan has decided to conduct interviews of candidates willing to contest the Punjab elections announced by the Supreme Court on May 14.

Sources within PTI said that Imran himself will interview the candidates ahead of the Punjab elections and in this context PTI candidates from PP-1 to PP-50 of Punjab.

He will personally analyze the credibility of the PTI candidates and feedback will also be sought from the party and workers before awarding tickets to the candidates.

Imran said that the government is violating the constitution for fear of defeat in the elections. While giving an interview to a foreign TV, Chairman PTI Imran Khan said that the government is afraid of losing the elections.

He was of the view that the government’s defeat is evident from all public opinion polls, so they are afraid of the election and are willing to violate the Constitution.

Imran Khan said that the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the election is welcome, every lawyer in Pakistan said that elections are mandatory in 90 days, but the PDM group wants to escape from the election, and the rulers are scared.

Chairman PTI said that those who run away from the election will insult the court, if the order of the Supreme Court is not obeyed and an attempt is made to stop the election, the nation will take to the streets.