PDM to table no-trust motion against PTI govt: Fazl

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Friday evening announced the Opposition alliance has unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, flanked by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, was speaking during a press conference after holding a meeting of the PDM in Lahore.

Other members of the anti-government alliance joined the meeting via video link. He said the alliance would approach the government’s allied parties to have them on board so as to acquire a voting majority in the National Assembly.

The PDM chief went on to say that all Opposition parties that were present during the meeting have decided that this “illegal government should be sent packing.”

“We will first do our homework, so we cannot talk about a definite timeframe for this move,” he said, adding that the government’s allied parties should keep the plight of the masses in their mind and make a decision accordingly. “When it comes to politics, you have to have a big heart,” he said.

“We are political people, so we will make calculated decisions.” Answering a question, the PDM chief said that all the “homework” related to the no-confidence motion will be completed before the Opposition’s planned long march, which is set to begin on Pakistan Day.

When asked why the PDM announced the decision to bring about a no-confidence motion against the government without completing the “homework” Fazl said that the Opposition should be allowed to make preparations first. “The PDM has announced the no-confidence motion at this stage because we have a firm intention of doing so.

Without preparations, we cannot give a date, so let us do our work,” he said. Answering a question about the planned long march, he said that it will take place as per the schedule, while the PDM’s steering committee will chalk out a plan for this purpose.