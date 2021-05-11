PDM to muscle up against govt after Eid

Kashmir will be part of agenda

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Key PDM leaders once again became active against the government. Shahbaz Sharif had telephonic contact with Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The three leaders consulted on key points to send the government home.

According to PML-N sources, it was decided to launch an anti-government movement immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman will meet the leaders of the parties involved in the PDM. Shahbaz Sharif will play a central role in the anti-government movement.

The three leaders agreed to go to court against the stopping Shahbaz Sharif from traveling abroad.

The steering committee meeting of key PDM leaders discussed inviting ANP and PPP. The agenda of the PDM summit after Eid was also discussed.

Shahbaz Sharif suggested including the Kashmir issue in the PDM agenda. The Kashmir issue will be an important part of the anti-government movement.