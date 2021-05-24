PDM to meet on May 29

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N will hold the parliamentary leaders’ meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement on May 29, it was learnt on Monday.

According to sources, the meeting will be presided over by JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will participate in the meeting via video link.

PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would also attend the meeting.

Sources said that Balochistan National Party’s President Sardar Akhtar Mengal would participate via video link. However, BNP leader Jehanzeb Jamaldini will physically attend the meeting.

Apart from these leaders, Chairman Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Sherpao, Central President of National Party and ex-CM Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan leader Shah Awais Noorani will participate in the PDM meeting.