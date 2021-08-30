PDM to march on Islamabad to oust PTI’s govt: Shehbaz

Slams Imran for making false promises with Sindh’s people

Staff Reporter Karachi

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to march towards Islamabad under the leadership of JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government.

Addressing a PDM rally in Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday, he said PM Imran made false promises to the people of Sindh and Karachi.

“In 2019, [PM] Imran [Khan] Niazi announced Rs162 billion for Sindh and Karachi and then in 2020 he announced developmental package worth Rs1,100 billion for the province.”

Shehbaz said except few pennies, PM Imran did not fulfil his promise of providing funds to the province.

He credited his elder brother and former premier Nawaz Sharif for stabilising country’s economy and restoring law and order in the port city.

“Nawaz Sharif in collaboration with the provincial government eliminated the menace of extortion and sack-packed bodies from Karachi,” he added.

“When Nawaz Sharif became prime minister [in 2013] the economy was on verge of collapse but he initiated CPEC and installed power projects and added 11,000 MW in the national grid.”

Shehbaz said prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed due to the “flawed policies” of PM Imran-led government.

“Imran while sitting in sprawling palace of Bani Gala talks about making Pakistan a Madina-like state.”

Shehbaz said PM Imran is unaware of the issues being faced by the masses and pledged that if PDM is elected into power it will get rid of inflation, unemployment and other prevailing issues.

The PDM, which had lost its political steam after the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) parted ways with it earlier this year, have decided to organise another round of countrywide jalsas to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Top leadership of the PDM, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif, and National Party President Dr Abdul Malik addressed the participants.

Shah Owais Noorani, Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini and Sajid Mir were also among the speakers.

Along with the local administration, a 10,000-strong squad of JUI-F volunteers performed security duties inside the park. The organisers had also installed walkthrough gates at all entrances of the venue.

A JUI-F spokesperson said special arrangements were made for parking and security around the venue in collaboration with the district administration and separate routes announced for the arrival of political caravans to the v enue.

Moreover, various committees were established to take care of internal security, traffic control, coronavirus SOPs and other issues at the venue.

A temporary canteen for food and drinks was aslo set up to facilitate the political workers attending the gathering.