PDM to consider way forward on 4 February Opposition agreed on holding long march: Maryam

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) an alliance of 11 opposition parties out to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has called a meeting on February 4 to mull over various suggestions recommended by leaders of the constituent parties.

During the course of the meeting, the members would also discuss misunderstandings among the leaders of the JUI-F, PPP and PML-N.

According to source, the PPP would present the suggestions related to the in-house change which the party’s Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari maintained in his narrative.

Meanwhile, the leaders would also discuss long march towards Islamabad and would fix the date of the protest, as the January 31 deadline set by the PDM for the resignation of the premier had expired.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bilawal said Prime Minister Imran Khan had missed the opportunity of quitting with dignity.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said that all the political parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are agreed on holding long march.

Talking to media persons, Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N and other parties believe in tendering resignations from the assemblies. The final decision will be taken in PDM meeting on February 4, she said. Maryam Nawaz further said that anything going against the Constitution will be unaccepted by the opposition parties.

Earlier, PML-N vice president had lashed out at the Prime Minister Imran Khan over Transparency International’s report on corruption in Pakistan. Maryam took to the Twitter and said that Transparency International’s latest report has proved that the man who was targeting others over the corruption turned out to be the “corruption king” himself.