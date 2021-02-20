PDM sit-in to be indefinite Zardari, Fazl discuss Senate polls and long march

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Major decisions were taken at the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) steering committee meeting in Islamabad on Friday.

Quoting sources, a channel reported that the steering committee agreed that the sit-in against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government would be for an indefinite time period, and that it would be taken as a substitute for opposition parties’ long march.

Similarly, it was also decided that caravans from across the country would enter the federal capital simultaneously, and that each political party would bear the expenses of its workers during the long march.

Similarly, it was also concurred that each party’s local chapter would make eating arrangements besides those of toilets and others.

The sources further said that the opposition parties’ alliance also decided that the majority of workers and activists, who would hold a sit-in, would be drawn from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sources added that PDM’s Planning Committee would decide as to where the political parties would camp: at Faizabad or D-Chowk. And similarly, the decision was also taken that the parties would hold a sit-in at the very place they would be stopped.

Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman discussed the country’s overall situation.

