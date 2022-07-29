PDM rejects SC verdict over Mazari’s ruling

Says elections to be held on time, govt to complete its tenure

The Pakistan Democratic Movement on Thursday rejected the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict to nullify 10 votes of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q in the Deputy Speaker’s ruling case.

The meeting was held at Muslim League House in Chak Shahzad. PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman headed the meeting of the coalition on Thursday to devise the future strategy and counter opponent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

During the meeting, the PDM mulled over running a public campaign against the verdict of the Supreme Court resulting in the ouster of Hamza Shahbaz as the chief minister of Punjab.

The Pakistan Democratic Alliance reiterated its stance that the general elections will be held on time and the coalition government will complete its tenure. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PML-N Spokesperson and Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Aftab Sherpao and others were present the meeting.

During the meeting Maulana Fazlur Rehman invited Pakistan People’s Party and Awami National Party to join the PDM. According to sources, the resolution passed by the National Assembly regarding judicial reforms was welcomed.

Maryam Nawaz said, “Our legitimate demand for full court to meet the demand of justice was not accepted, now we have to go for review or remain silent, we have to decide.”

The participants of the meeting expressed grave concerns about the Supreme Court’s verdict throwing away the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

It was recommended to run a public campaign against the top court’s decision.

Sources privy to the matter said, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, “Now we have to set a clear direction and we also have to know about all the characters involved in the game.”