PDM puts off huddle till Oct 18

Observer Report Islamabad

The Pakistan Democratic Movement on Monday put off it’s meeting, scheduled to be held on Monday, till October 18.

The decision was taken due to the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-N Lahore President and Member National Assembly Pervez Malik and Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who died a day earlier.

The decision was taken during a meeting, chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by former premier Nawaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif via video link, Aftab Sherpao, Hafiz Hamdullah, Owais Noorani and other leaders.

The PDM was to take recommendations on decision taken during the meeting held in Ka-rachi, and seek conclusive opinion of its members regarding matters related to the long march planned for Islamabad.