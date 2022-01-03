PDM protest will bring govt to its end: Fazl

Pakistan is Nawaz’s country, he must return back

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that PDM’s protest on March 23 will bring the Federal government to its end.

Addressing a press conference here, Fazlur Rehman stated that the government has brought inflation, poverty and economic instability to the country. Criticizing the mini-budget, he mentioned that the state bank will go under the custody of IMF while the government will have to take the debts from commercial banks.

He added that he, along with Shehbaz Sharif, will lead mass demonstrations against the government in Islamabad. PDM has never considered PPP and ANP its rival parties. He added that PDM is independent. Fazlur Rehman further added that it is Nawaz Sharif’s country, he should return back. Afghanistan needs peace and Pakistan should play its pivotal role in trying to bring peace to the country. Fazlur Rehman stated that the government has brought inflation, poverty and economic instability to the country. Earlier a week ago, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced to reach Karachi on a two-day visit.