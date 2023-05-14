PDM protest in front of Supreme Court to continue till CJP Bandial’s resignation, says PDM chief

Islamabad: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and President of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI), has said that their protest in front of the Supreme Court of Pakistan would continue till Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial tenders his resignation.

The ruling alliance of 13 parties — the PDM — has been at loggerheads with the judiciary for the latter’s alleged support for PTI Chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan in multiple cases.

In one such case — the Al Qadir Trust case — the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended the former premier from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) with the help of Rangers last week.

However, a three-member bench of the apex court declared the arrest “illegal” and directed Imran Khan to approach the IHC again. Subsequently, the IHC granted Imran Khan bail till May 17.

On the same day, the PDM announced staging a “peaceful” sit-in outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on May 15 (Monday) against CJP Bandial for “facilitating” and giving “VIP protocol” to Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to note that the sit-in coincides with the hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) plea asking the apex court to revisit its order of holding elections in the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

In a video message on Saturday, Fazl stated that the sit-in would be held in protest of the protection being provided to a “criminal” by a three-member bench of the Supreme Court and the IHC.

He urged all political party workers to arrive at Constitution Avenue in Islamabad at 9:00 am on Monday in order to demonstrate the country’s opposition to the three-judge bench and the high court’s protection of Imran Khan.

Referring to the relief provided to Khan in terms of bail, Fazl said that the courts were encouraging a “criminal” to weaken the country and disintegrate.