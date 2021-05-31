PDM parties seem to be confused: Bilawal

Consults future politics with ANP;

Condoles death of Begum Naseem

Charsadda

The Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement seem to be in a state of confusion.

Bilawal was speaking to the media after visiting Wali Bagh in Charsadda along with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to offer condolences over the death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

He said that the idea of forming the PDM was put forward by the PPP, however, neither the PPP nor the ANP attended the meeting of the PDM a day ago. “Opposition parties should at least not get confused in the parliament.”

He added that all those political parties which are clear about their political stance are in a better position to give a tough time to the PTI-led government.

Bilawal said that earlier, all the 10 parties of the PDM were supportive of an action plan set forth for the alliance, however, the action plan could not be implemented because there was no consensus among the parties.

“Unless and until the action plan is brought back, there is no point rejoining the PDM, said Bilawal.”

He said that if all Opposition parties collectively target PM Imran Khan’s government, it would be better for all.

“All Opposition parties have the consensus that people of Pakistan are suffering because of the incompetent government,” said Bilawal.

“We are facing historic poverty because of the economic policies of the government which are based on lies.”

Speaking about the relationship of the PPP with ANP, he said that the two parties hold both political and ideological connection.

“We want a peaceful and progressive Pakistan,” Bilawal said, adding that PPP’s role in working towards the rights and self-determination of provinces will become part of history.

“We will stand before this ineligible, selected government like a wall and fight against it,” he said. “Together with the ANP, we will work both inside and outside of the parliament.

We want everyone to raise a voice against the government’s upcoming budget.”