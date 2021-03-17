PDM part of history now: Firdous

Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PDM is part of history now as the umbrella alliance of 11 assorted parties and pressure groups has met tragic death and one must salute Mr 10 percent for doing the much-needed job.

Addressing a press conference at DPGR office here on Wednesday, Dr Firdous said the whole politics of Maryam Safdar revolves around daily ranting against the state institutions and personal attacks on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that Asif Ali Zardari has fully understood importance of the ‘Pakistan Khappay’ slogan but Maryam Safdar has a different agenda to please the foreign masters and this is fully evident from the abhorrent statement of PML-N MNA Mian Javaid Latif.

The SACM said that PPP has won the ‘championship’ as it achieved success in the Senate election; formed its government in Sindh and saved its skin.

I am thankful to Asif Ali Zardari for proving my words right as he refused to give resignations as desired by Maryam Safdar and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, she said.

Dr Firdous said that Maryam Safdar was making tall claims to send the elected government back home just for safeguarding her father and the looted money but all her efforts ended in vain.

The PDM was an unnatural alliance with no common agenda and its narrative has been buried once and for all, she said.

She said that Maryam Safdar herself confessed that Nawaz Sharif has a threat from NAB but in reality, Nawaz Sharif is afraid of losing the looted money while Ishaq Dar could become approver anytime.

It is everybody’s knowledge that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi helped Ishaq Dar to escape from the country by using state resources, she said.

The SACM said the Chief Minister will visit every district of the province to ensure composite development as the PTI government is determined to develop every district of the province.

She said that price hike is the biggest challenge and the government has announced a subsidy of Rs7 billion.

Dr Firdous said the current wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is more dangerous than previous and urged the masses to follow the SOPs strictly and asked the media to play its role in the awareness campaign.

She said vaccination of elderly citizens is going on well while paramedics, nurses and other medical staff have already been vaccinated.

The government is contemplating vaccinating media persons for being front-line workers, she further said.