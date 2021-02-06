PDM opposes ordinance for Senate elections Will not allow govt to violate sanctity of secret ballot: Bilawal

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Leaders of the Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have shown vehement opposition to the government’s act to Promulgate an amendment to the Elections Act and hold Senate elections via a show of hands.

In a meeting between PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, it was agreed that the procedure for Senate elections cannot be changed without a constitutional amendment.

Maryam Nawaz said that it will be known in the Senate election who is standing with whom. She did not reject the option of a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Fazlur Rehman said that if it comes to it, PDM will approach the court over the matter.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, promulgation of an ordinance for the open ballot in Senate elections is the government’s lack of trust over its members.

He said that Imran Khan was making the Senate election disputed. “The government wants to rig the election by using every trick,” Bilawal alleged.

“The government has adopted undemocratic attitude over the matter,” he claimed. “They brought the matter to the parliament when a presidential reference was already under the hearing of the Supreme Court,” PPP leader said.

“If they want to exert pressure over the supreme court (on the matter),” Bilawal Bhutto questioned. “It is the right of the Parliament to legislate about election as it is the place to introduce electoral reforms,” PPP chairman said.

“The government should have demonstrate seriousness over the matter with dialogue to create a consensus over the issue,” Bilawal said. The PPP chief said his party also wants electoral reforms but not only for a single election.