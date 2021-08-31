PDM not willing to oust Imran: Bilawal

Observer Report

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement, the alliance of nearly a dozen opposition parties, is “non-serious” about its stance against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.

“They are not willing to remove Buzdar [Punjab chief minister] and even they said they never wanted to remove [prime minister] Imran Khan,” Bilawal said while addressing a press conference in Sukkur district on Monday.

The PPP, which was major part of the PDM, quit the anti-government alliance in April this year over ‘show-cause notice controversy.

Bilawal said all political parties had a right to do politics in their own way “but it would be the best scenario if they had accepted our strategy” to topple the PTI-led government. He added that the ruling party has benefited the most due to the PDM’s strategy.

Bilawal was referring to the election of Senate opposition leader in March this year wherein PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani appointed as the opposition leader in the upper house of parliament.