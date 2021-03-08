PDM nominates Yousaf Raza Gillani as candidate for Senate chairmanship

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday formally nominated former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani as its joint candidate for the Senate chairperson election, set to be held on March 12.

The alliance of 10-Opposition parties took the decision in a meeting chaired by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad. The meeting also discussed matters related to long march and post-Senate election scenario.

It was also suggested in the meeting that the long march should be started on March 26 from Karachi.

Last week, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani won the Senate seat from Islamabad by defeating PTI’s strong candidate Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, in a major blow to the ruling party

Gillani, who was contesting the polls from the platform of PDM, grabbed 169 votes while Shaikh managed to get 164 votes.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had rejected six voters while one vote was not polled. Total 340 members of the National Assembly cast their votes.

