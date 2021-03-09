PDM ‘names’ Gilani as candidate for Senate chairman

STAFF REPORTER Islamabad

Pakistan Democratic Party on Monday unanimously nominated former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, who recently defeated the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate in a major upset in the Senate elections, for the post of Senate chairman.

The decision was made during the alliance’s meeting, chaired by its head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in Islamabad.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Sherpao, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Pervez Ashraf were also in attendance.

Three-time prime minister of the country and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif also addressed the meeting via video-link from London.

The high-level huddle evaluated the situation after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote of confidence and the overall political situation in the country.

The PDM leadership also discussed its strategy for the long march and joint candidate for deputy chairman of the upper house.

During the meeting, a special committee set up for the long march presented its recommendations for the grand anti-government demonstration. It said that long march should commence from Karachi on March 26 with a rally and all processions should reach Islamabad by 3pm on March 30.

“The sit-in will continue until the goal is achieved,” the Special Committee of PDM, an 11-party opposition alliance including PMLN-PPP, ANP recommendations said.

Addressing the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto said that the election for the post of Senate chairman would take place in four days.

“We want to win this election as well and add another victory to our credit,” he said and added that PPP is committed to PDM’s roadmap.

The government has convened the session of the upper house of parliament on Tuesday at 4:00pm.

Prime Minister’s Adviser for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has sent the summary for the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz Sharif said that the reason for the formation of PDM was not to come into power but to end the role of establishment in the country’s politics.

“I congratulate Yousuf Raza Gilani for a remarkable win.

Bilawal was right when he said Gilani’s win would greatly impact the national politics,” he remarked.

The former premier asked PPP to nominate Gilani for the post of Senate chairman, and assured his party‘s full support to him in the forthcoming elections.