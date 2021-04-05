PDM issues show cause notices to PPP, ANP

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has served show cause notices to the PPP and the ANP (Awami National Party), it emerged on Monday.

The development was confirmed by PDM secretary general and PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

It was not yet clear on what grounds the notices were issued, but earlier this week it was reported that they would be sent for not attending the alliance meeting on April 2 and violating its decision.

Abbasi said that the show cause notices have been issued after approval from PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “The notices have been sent on WhatsApp.

Hard copies will be handed over during the Senate session,” he said, adding that both the parties have been given seven days to respond to the notices.

Whatever answer is received will be presented during a meeting of the opposition alliance’s constituent parties, he said. “The PDM will decide the future course of action.”

He also said that it was written on the notice that the opposition alliance will not make it public. However, both the parties can make them public if they wish to do so, he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani confirmed that the PPP had received the notice.