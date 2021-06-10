­PDM is all but over: CM Discusses political and uplift matters with NA speaker

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman on Thursday declared that the opposition has indulged in negative political tactics to create unrest in the country and destabilise the government but all those have been fully exposed.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar regretted the opposition irresponsibly behaved during corona pandemic and disappointed the masses, adding that opposition parties have wasted their energies in negative activities.

The chief minister reminded that mere lips-service will not help the people and one has to be stand with the public to serve them.

“The PTI is standing with the people while the negative politics of opposition leaders has become a part of history, he said.

The opposition has also ignored the national interest and the government has no threat from it. The government will complete its constitutional term, he stated. The hollow slogan of giving respect to vote has disappeared and those trying to interrupt the development journey will gain nothing, he said.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed matters regarding overall political and economic situation and mutual interest during the meeting.

The CM apprised the NA Speaker about various ongoing development schemes in Punjab and steps taken by the Punjab government for the welfare and development of the common man.

He also appreciated the suggestions given to the government by the special committee of the National Assembly for resolving the problems of the farmers.

The Chief Minister further stated that on the recommendations of the committee, the subsidized price of wheat was increased which directly benefited the farmers and resulted in record production of wheat in the country.

The NA speaker lauded the public welfare-oriented projects of Punjab government, saying that these projects will greatly help to uplift the living standard of common man and the province will speedily move on the road to the progress.

He said better economic policies of the incumbent government are yielding positive results and termed the increase in growth rate despite the Corona epidemic is a good omen.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said composite development will be the main focus of the provincial budget 2021-22.

The CM said parliamentarians have been consulted to determine the regional needs and attention is given to benefit the people through public welfare schemes.

A separate development package has been devised for every district; he added and disclosed that megaprojects will be initiated under the public-private partnership to provide additional facilities to the citizens by expediting the development process.

The public-private partnership will be encouraged in different sectors to promote investment; he added and announced to provide every area with its rights. New projects will be started along with the completion of ongoing schemes, he said.

The CM said the upcoming budget will depict the aspirations of the people and the government will work to facilitate the people according to the available resources.

Meanwhile, steps will be taken to overcome unnecessary expenditures, he said and vowed to increase resources for giving relief to the general public.

Meanwhile, the CM expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to house fire in the Jalalpur Jattan area of Gujrat and extended sympathies to the heirs. He has also sought a report from the administration.