PDM govt afraid of Imran’s popularity

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Ex- Federal Minister for environment Syed Wajid Hussain Bokhari along with former Punjab provincial minister Syed Yawar Bokhari lashing out the undemocratic policies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, said that the inordinate delay in the conduct of general elections would be proved a political death of the imported government.

Expressing their views while addressing a special ceremony at the agro farm of Pakistan-origin American businessmen Syed Arif Naqvi here in Attock, Syed Wajid Bokhari further said that the imported government of PDM is manipulating the system to engineer the general elections by using their evasive tactics as they are afraid of their sure defeat due to the increasing popularity of PTI leadership Iman Khan in the masses. The former provincial minister Punjab Syed Yawar Bokhari speaking on this occasion said that the imported government has been wasting public funds to restrain the elections instead of incurring the well fare of its people who are hungry for a single bite of bread.—Raza Naqvi