PDM failure a part of London plan: Hussain

PDM forced Fazl into quarantine

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The disgruntled senior Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F leader and former MNA Hafiz Hussain Ahmed Wednesday said the failure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement that is at the verge of dismemberment, was a part of a bigger London plan directed by Pakistan Muslim League supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media persons in Peshawar, the estranged politician, who was suspended from JUI-F by the party leadership late last year for his controversial remarks against Maulana Fazlur Rehman policies and speaking against his ally Mian Nawaz Sharif, said ultimately the PDM has forced Maulana Fazlur Rehman into a quarantine.

He said Nawaz Sharif while absconding in a number of corruption cases was using the PDM components including the JUI to do his politics.

I had repeatedly told FazlUr Rehman to not side with any corrupt crocodiles of the country yet he always turned deaf ears.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmad claimed there was a mystery behind why both Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Pakistan Muslim League– N’s vice president Maryam Nawaz were keeping mum over the latest development.

The former JUI MNA and senior leader of the party called for uniting all the factions of JUI and invited Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join their group and announce elections in the party.