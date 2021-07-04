PDM claims it was determined to send PM Imran packing

CM KP terms PDM Jalsa a flop show

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)on Sunday claimed the opposition parties were still united and determined to carry on with its agenda of toppling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government.

“The hopes and spirits of the masses have still not diminished. While Imran Khan represents the undemocratic part of Pakistani politics, the PDM will ensure that this illegitimate government is sent packing as soon as possible”.

Announced the nine parties alliance head Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman while addressing a public meeting at grassy ground Swat Sunday evening.

The public meeting was also participated and addressed by the other major component of the PDM the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz including party president Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

The PDM, it may be recalled, had suffered a major blow in April last when the PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as per the decision of party’s Central Executive Committee had called upon its members to resign from all positions of the PDM.

That was followed by the ANP that also divorced the alliance leveling serious allegations against the Maulana from D I Khan and PML N leadership for their “hegemonistic decisions” in the alliance.

PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif during his speech on Sunday continued with lambasting the Prime Minister Imran Khan saying the later has left no stone unturned in destroying the people of Pakistan and the PTI-led government has failed to deliver its promise.

Shahbaz also claimed that as against the assumption, all parties within the PDM were united.

“Imran Khan had said that he would end corruption from the country within 90 days of coming into power, but nothing happened,” said Shahbaz said adding ever since Imran Khan took over, the country has been going through “historical poverty.

He said Inflation skyrocketed and Pakistan has never seen such a condition before adding that despite promising the provision of five million houses for the poor, not a single brick has been laid by the government.

The PML-N leader also lauded the previous, PML-N-led government and cited comparative statistics, claiming that the “old Pakistan” was much better than the “Naya Pakistan.”

Shahbaz criticized the PTI government for increasing the prices of wheat, petrol, and electricity and said that “Imran Khan has brought the country to the brink of disaster.

He claimed that Nawaz produced surplus electricity during his last regime and brought complete end to load shedding in the country.