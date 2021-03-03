PDM celebrates Gillani’s victory in Senate election; PTI in anger

By
Web desk
-
18

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders celebrated the victory of their joint candidate, Yousaf Raza Gillani, in the Senate election in a major setback to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is crying foul.

Gillani won the hotly contested general seat from Islamabad by defeating Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, a strong candidate of the PTI.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took to Twitter stating, “Democracy is the best revenge. Jiye Bhutto”.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also extended congratulations to Gillani and the PDM, an alliance over 11 opposition parties.

In the tweet, she also felicitated the MNAs over the victory stating that they have accepted the stance of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and refused to bow down and sell their votes. She concluded as, “The future is yours”.

On the other hand, PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed responding to the Gillan’s victory said that “horse trading at its peak”. He also called for investigation into the matter.

“May Allah help [Prime Minister] Imran Khan eliminate corruption from this country. We are with you [Prime Minister] Imran Khan,” said Javed, adding that the premier was the “sole fighter” against corruption.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR