Reacting to the unexpected decision about the appointment of Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as the caretaker prime minister, Pakistan People’s Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday revealed that all the allied and Pakistan Democratic Movement parties had handed over powers to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to decide on the coveted slot.

Speaking to a news channel, Kundi said PPP neither had reservations nor objections on the name of Kakar. He maintained that the caretaker prime minister-designate does not belong to field politics.

Responding to a question, the PPP leader said that the caretaker government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was performing like an elected government, adding that transfer and posting was not the job of the interim setup. To another query, the PPP leader said the allied parties wanted elections to be held in 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

“Political parties should not run away from the election,” he said adding that they should go into polls immediately. The PPP leader also raised questions over the government’s haste in passing the bills from the assemblies days before the end of its constitutional term.