PDF urges authorities to devise plan to open varsities

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) has urged government to devise a policy to open universities for students of final semesters in BS and Master programs. According to a press release issued here, Chairman PDF, Muhammad Bilal Sethi in a letter has requested Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman and Advisor to Chief Minister on Higher education to rescue students of higher education.

He said that pandemic of COVID-19 has impacted day-to-day life of humans including education as well adding government should devise a strategy to open universities for students of higher education. He suggested that government should allow final semester students to attend universities.