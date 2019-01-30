PDF slams KP govt decision to abolish professional allowance

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Peoples Doctors Forum (PDF) Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) has strongly raised objection over the decision of the provincial government to abolish the health professional allowance to the teaching faculty of public sector medical colleges in the KP province. PDF in its emergency meeting held here on Wednesday, chaired by its Provincial by Chief Dr. Nisar Khan discussed in length the hasty decision of the provincial health department in which it was decided that public sector medical colleges in the KP province may be given a choice as which of the allowance they want to opt for them, health professional allowance or basic science and the teaching allowance.

Secretary General & Spokesman of PDF Dr Daud Iqbal told the media that the notification issued provincial health department in this regard has created unrest amongst the faculty members of Ayub Medical college Abbottabad as well as other public sector medical colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

