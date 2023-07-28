The daily wagers of Power Development Department continued their protest demonstrations and strike against the BJP regime’s anti-people policies in Jammu district.

As a part of their 72-hour strike, PDD daily wagers are demanding release of their pending salary besides resolution of their other demands.

The workers assembled near the Panama Chowk office of the PDD on Railway Road, Jammu, on the fourth day, today, and staged a protest sit-in. They said that they were performing their duty without any salary and the department was not paying any attention towards them. They added that a number of daily wagers had lost their lives while performing their job and the department had no policy for them which was a great injustice.

The protesting employees said they are doing work on a meager salary which is also not paid to them timely, due to which their families have to suffer badly. —KMS