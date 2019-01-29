PDB declarers 20 Punjab ministries’ performance unsatisfactory

Lahore

A report prepared by the Planning and Development Board (PDB) on Monday declared the performance of over 20 ministries of Punjab as unsatisfactory. The report on the performance of the ministries will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the report, the performance of over 20 ministries of Punjab is unsatisfactory. The report stated that the performance of the ministry of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was 33% while the performance of Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan’s ministry stood at 21%.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun’s ministry’s performance was 31%, the performance of the ministry of Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Muhammad Ajmal was 37% and the performance of Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari’s ministry was 38% as per the report.

The report stated that the performance of Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry’s ministry was 39%. Rs238 billion have been allocated for development projects of all provincial departments. Meanwhile, Rs91 billion have been used of the Rs1,400 budget released for provincial departments, the report added.—INP

