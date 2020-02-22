P&DB arranges session on ease of doing business reforms

Programme Implementation Unit, Planning & Development Board, Government of the Punjab organised an ‘Ease of Doing Business Reforms’ stakeholder session with the private sector regarding key reform initiatives implemented under dealing with construction permits and registering property indicator.

Sumair Ahmed Syed, DG, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Kamran Parvez, Director, LDA apprised the private sector regarding various reforms implemented under Ease of Doing Business Reforms agenda of the Government of Punjab to simplify business processes at LDA in order to facilitate businesses and improve the overall business environment in the province.

During the interactive engagement session with the private sector, Faiz-ul-Hassan, Additional Project Director, Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) also briefed about digitization of land records which has improved transparency and increased access to land records.

The session was well attended by the architects, town planners, lawyers, builders etc. and they acknowledged the reform efforts of P&D Board, Punjab and implementing agencies and the communication drive that is being adopted by the Government of Punjab to disseminate these reform initiatives to the private sector. Planning & Development Board is the lead agency on Ease of Doing Business Reforms agenda in Punjab.