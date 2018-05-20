PDA, Engro Foods delegation meets Finance Minister

Karachi

Engro Foods Limited is a key player in Pakistan Dairy industry. It has contributed substantially to the economy and proven its commitment to Pakistan, through various initiatives. From training the dairy farmers to uplift their livelihoods to attracting a major foreign investment of USD 486 million into Pakistan’s economy, by Royal FrieslandCampina, the 6th largest dairy company globally.

Recognizing Engro foods Limited’s socio-economic role, the Minister of Finance – Miftah Ismail recently met with the senior officials of Engro Foods as a part of the Pakistan dairy association delegation.

The meeting was led by the Chairman Pakistan Dairy Association— Mr. Yawar Ali, and Engro Foods was represented by the Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Director – Mr. Naveed Saeed, the Chief Finance Officer Mr. Imran Hussain and GM Public Affairs Mr. Rehan Saeed.

Engro Foods presented the recently launched coffee-table book titled; ‘Colors of Deosai’ to the Finance Minister.

This book is the second in a series, launched by Engro Foods’s Sustainability campaign Colors of Pakistan,to promote a softer image of Pakistan, nationally & globally. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naveed Saeed said;“It is important for the Private and the Public sector to join strategies to work towards a more sustainable and growth oriented Pakistan”. Mr. Miftah Ismail appreciated the book – Colors of Deosai. This book isa valuable sustainability effort from Engro Foods, which is representing Pakistan globally at the front of Royal FrieslandCampina.

EFL believes in playing a strong role to make the dairy sector more sustainable for the future generations. The newly appointed Finance Minister expressed his interest in valuable initiatives for socio-economicprosperity of Pakistan. He appreciated Engro Foods’ role in various successful projects which are designed to accelerate the growth of Pakistan’s dairy industry.

About Engro Foods Limited Engro Foods Limited (EFL), is the 2nd largest dairy company of Pakistan, it is embedded with the vision of “Nourishing by Nature”. EFL is a subsidiary of Dutch based dairy cooperative, Royal Friesland Campina, owned by 19,000 farmers and operating in 32 countries globally. Royal Friesland Campina owns controlling shares of Engro Foods Limited, a public listed company incorporated under the Companies Ordinance, 1984, with shares quoted on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The principal activity of the Company is to manufacture, process and sell dairy products and frozen desserts. Engro Foods also owns and operates a world class dairy farm with 6,500 cows near Sukkur called “Nara Farm”. EFL’s product portfolio comprises some of the country’s biggest and best selling brands including Omore, Olper’s, Olper’s Lite, Olper’s Cream, Dairy Omung, OmungDobala, and Tarang.—Agencies