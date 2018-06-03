P&D dept hosts farewell for outgoing minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Planning & Development Department hosted a farewell session in the honour of its outgoing minister Malik Nadeem Kamran at P&D Complex, here.

Addressing the farewell session, former minister Malik Nadeem Kamran thanking the P&D for arranging such event said, “I felt pleasure to become a part of such a great unforgettable ceremony. Being a minister, I focused on spadework for the development in my city Sahiwal where speedily development work has been completed within a time period. The P&D Department has always honoured me and provided support as needed. I served as a minister in different departments for last ten years.”

He said, “The P&D department portfolio was a wonderful as I enjoyed it a lot. Now the P&D department working has been declared in top one and the department has achieved excellent standard. Talented Human Resource in P&D is really remarkable. I hope that P&D department will move forward swiftly in future.”

Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, in his welcome address, paid a great tribute to the former-minister P&D for delivering his services to guide and support.

The responsibility of P&D Department is entirely different from other Administrative departments of Punjab, he said and added that under the kind supervision of the former minister, the department promoted development sectors like Health Sector, Education Sector, IT Sector, Mines & Minerals Sectors and Energy Sector also.