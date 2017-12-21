PCSW’s drive to end violence against women concludes

Staff Reporter

The global 16-day of Activism Campaign to end violence against women and girls, launched by the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) on November 24, wrapped up successfully, with a series of activities conducted all over the Punjab.

In collaboration with Divisional Commissioners, press conferences were also convened in all divisional headquarters of Punjab, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal and Gujranwala.

PCSW Members and Divisional Coordinators also participated in awareness walks organized by White Ribbon Pakistan, and other civil society organizations based in various districts.

According to a spokesman of PCSW, the core aim of the campaign was to raise awareness regarding gender based violence, its prevalence and effects on women, and highlight the importance of sensitisation among stakeholders in order to end this concerning reality.