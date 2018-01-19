PCST declares KU professor most productive scientist of Pakistan

Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST), Islamabad, has declared Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary the most productive scientist of Pakistan.

An official of the ICCBS said on Thursday that Prof. Iqbal Choudhary, who is the Director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, has acquired this rank many times in his research and academic career.

According to the Directory of Productive Scientists of Pakistan 2017, the PCST has acknowledged the top position of Dr. Iqbal Choudhary in all sciences as he has been awarded.

Dr. Iqbal Choudhary was selected from 4154 productive scientists of Pakistan. Under the umbrella of ICCBS, Dr. Iqbal Choudhary also heads HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry, and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, UoK.

It is pertinent to mention here that the quality research contribution of scientists, including academicians, engineers and doctors of the country, particularly those involved in the production of new knowledge, is regularly evaluated and ranked by PCST.

The council has previously published eight directories on the subject “Productive Scientists of Pakistan” in the last twenty years.

This is the 9th study carried out and it includes the data of 4154 scientists of Pakistan employed in public/private sector universities, colleges and R&D organisations who have contributed to scientific research from beginning of their career up to 2016.

It incorporates a wide range of indicators for assessment of both quantity and quality of research and its impact.—APP

