PCSIR to support surgical industry

Staff Reporter

Sialkot

Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Chairman Dr Shehzad Alam assured full support and cooperation by the PCSIR to flourish the surgical industry on modern lines. He stated this while addressing a meeting of the surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters held here on Sunday.

He stressed the need for early modernisation of more than a century-old Sialkot’s surgical industry, saying that advanced manufacturing technology was direly needed for the surgical industry to meet the global trade challenges.

The chairman PCSIR suggested that technology parks should be established for booming up the surgical industry as well. Surgical industry leader Muhammad Jehangir Bajwa and Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Khalilur Rehman Mughal were also present.

