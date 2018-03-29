PCSIR, Serena to establish honey-processing unit

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A site visit of Jutyal Gilgit was conducted by senior officers of PCSIR and senior management of Serena to observe the site for establishment of the honey processing unit / quality control lab. PSCIR will provide complete information required for laboratory in terms of laboratory equipments, reagents, test parameters and will train the persons to carry out spot quality tests before the establishment of full fledge quality control laboratory. Both the entities have formed Honey Bee Association for the promotion of Apiculture in the Northern Areas and under this forum they are striving to provide trainings to local community by the experienced bee keeps in northern areas.