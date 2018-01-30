PCSIR introduces plant tissue culture technique

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) introduced tissue culture plant technique, a stress tolerant and high yielding variety of sugarcane (KLC-1). This tissue culture plant of sugarcane (KLC-1) produces minimum 20 and maximum 35 tillers per plant with height of tiller ranges from 10 to 12 feet, sugar percentage is on average is 8-9 pol percent and the average yield of the Sugarcane KLC-I is 2000 to 2500 Munds per acre. Scientist in PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi developed the technique and currently serving several sugarcane growers of Sindh.