PCSIR contributes in energy, industrial, agri sector

Islamabad

Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) has contributed in industrial, agriculture and energy sector of the country through developing several technologies to tackle the prevailing issues in these sectors during the last five years.

Listing various initiatives in agriculture sector, the official source said, PCSIR has developed eco-friendly Di-octyl Terephthalate (DOTP) for plastic industry and zero formaldehyde syntan for leather industry.

PCSIR also successfully carried out a process for removal of heavy metals using ultrasonic energy and electrolysis industry.—APP

