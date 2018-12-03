PCSIR completes Science, Technology Park

Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) has completed the project of establishing first ever Science and Technology Innovation Park of Pakistan in Lahore.

This significant project has been completed in line with the 100-day plans of Ministry of Science and Technology and following the instruction of Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, an official of the ministry told APP.

This first- ever Science and Technology Park has completed the tasks of Park Management, Tenant Offices, Business Incubation Centre, Technology Transfer Centre, Start-up Centre.—INP.

