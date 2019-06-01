Lahore

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) expressing serious concerns over the proposal of removing of zero rating regime said materializing such proposal would create negative impact on exports, production and investment in the country.

PCMEA Chairman Naeem Sajid expressed these views while addressing the joint meeting of the North and South Circle here today.

He demanded the government to call the meeting of all stake holders on this issue to seek suggestions so that unrest among the business community would be ended soon.

PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Ijazul Rehman, Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Pervez Haneef, senior leaders Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Akbar Malik, Major (R) Akhter Nazeer and others were also present on this occasion.

They also reviewed the preparation of the upcoming carpet exhibition besides discussing in details about the challenges being faced by the industry.

They said after removal of zero rating regime, it is feared that five different industries would experience negative impact which would ultimately reduce the export volume of the country. They said there is dire need of enhancing exports of the country and taking such steps would not be appreciated at any level.

They further said after materializing this proposal, about 30 percent export would be reduced and the country cannot afford this. They also said foreign and local investment would also be affected negatively which would be resulted in closing down industry in the country.

They said about Rs200 billions of exports’ refunds are yet to be cleared and after implementing of this proposal, this would increase the difficulties of the industrialists.

They expressed hope that the government would avoid taking such kind of step which would increase problems for exports.

They said zero rated sector contributed 7 percent share in the export of the country and the government’s decision would affect negatively the big industries in the country.—INP