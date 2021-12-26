PCMEA demands to reduce freight charges

The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Sunday urged the government to reduce freight charges at Torkham border to help reduce the problems being faced by the handmade carpet industry.

In an joint statement today, Advisor on Trade and Investment, Chairperson Carpe Training Institute Parvez Hanif, Group Leader Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association Abdul Latif Malik, Vice Chairman Ejazur Rehman, Senior Executive Member Riaz Ahmed and Saeed Khan appealed the government that the government functionaries deputed at the Torkham Border are creating hurdles due to which the carpet industry, especially handmade carpet dealers are facing difficulties.

“Instead of facilitating the export, import at the border, the government officials are involved in creating the more hurdles and difficulties for the carpet industry dealers. Due to which we face a lot of troubles at the border,” they said.

The carpet industry dealers have urged the government to come to their rescue and help resolve problems being faced at the Torkham border. They said that they have already urged the government a number of times to resolve the issue at priority but in vain.

They also said that carpet sector has a huge potential of earning a foreign exchange if the government supports the industry.