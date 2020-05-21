PCMD’s laboratory turned into Covid-19 testing facility

Pakistan’s largest Biosafety Level – III (BSL-III) laboratory in an academic institution at the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi, has been transformed into a large testing facility to help the nation in the ongoing pandemic of Covid-19. This laboratory is a part of the National Institute of Virology which was established last year with the financial support of the Federal government. Following the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the BSL-III laboratory was converted into a COVID-19 diagnostic center diligently for testing of hundreds of samples, provided by Sindh Health Department, daily. Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi and COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary stated this on Thursday, while speaking at a meeting of volunteer’s held at the PCMD’s National Institute of Virology, ICCBS, University of Karachi. He mentioned that this is a unique example of an academic institution promptly aligning to meet the national need. This laboratory is a part of the National Institute of Virology which was established last year with the financial support of the Federal government. He appreciated support of Sindh Government for the completion of remaining work of the BSL-III. Prof. Iqbal Choudhary praised the efforts of Chairman National Task Force for COVID-19 Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman who followed through various science and technology initiatives to help the nation out in the massive international health crises.