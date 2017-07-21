PCMA-UET to conduct research projects for chemical sector

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has instituted a joint Committee to evolve a long-term plan to conduct the research projects for benefit of the chemical sector under Industry-Academia Linkages Program.

The first meeting of the Committee was held Thursday in UET Campus in chair with Prof. Dr. Naveed Ramzan, Chairman Chemical Engineering Department along with Prof. Dr. Asif Ali Qaiser, Chairman, and Department of Polymer & Process Engineering. Dr. Tanveer Iqbal, Associate Professor, Chemical Engineering Department also attended in association with a team of 5 Assistant Professors. Whereas, on behalf of PCMA, Mr. Iqbal Kidwai, Secretary General/Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Tahir Jamal Qadir, Chief Consultant of PCMA attended the meeting as member of the joint committee.

The Committee discussed various proposals to synergize activities of chemical industry with academia by identifying demand driven research projects for bringing in innovative and best practices for adoption. It was decided that PCMA will propose five final year projects for UET final year students from Chemical Engineering and Polymer Engineering Department and one of its member will take the responsibility of co-supervision.

Meantime, the Department of chemical Engineering will propose Training programs and titles to PCMA. Whereas, PCMA will conduct Training Needs Assessment (TNA) and arrange trainings to be conducted by Department of Chemical Engineering, UET. The Department of Chemical Engineering also agreed to arrange a symposium for a broader interaction of its students with PCMA in September next.

Mr. Iqbal Kidwai, Secretary General and Chief Operating Officer of PCMA, while expressing his views on this occasion, highlighted the significance of Industry-Academia Linkages Program and expressed gratitude to the UET management for extending strong cooperation in this regard. He acknowledged that PCMA and UET had set an ideal example of collaboration in reference with Industry-Academia Linkages, which would encourage the other institutions to adopt the similar long-term mechanism. He hoped the collaborative projects of PCMA and UET would prove to be of equal benefit for Chemical industry as well as academic research sector.