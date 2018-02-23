PCMA seeks implementation of WPPF’s law

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has urged the Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to take immediate action on implementation of a provincial law regarding Workers Profit Participation Fund (WPPF) for the welfare of the poor industrial workers in the province. Mr. Zafar Mahmood, Senior Vice Chairman of PCMA observed that Chief Minister Punjab had bagged a lot of liking across the country for his exemplary development initiatives and good governance in the province. But the implementation on WPPF is still kept in abeyance, he said and hoped that WPPF law, if implemented in the province, would prove to be another feather in Chief Minister’s cap. Mr. Zafar Mahmood elaborated that initially the WPPF was placed under legislative ambit of the Federal Government, who had also passed a Law for this purpose But, after approval of the 18th amendment, nitty-gritty of this fund was transferred to provincial governments and the four provinces were supposed to make their own laws in this regard, he said and informed that none of the provinces, except the government of Sindh, took action to this direction.