PCMA inks MoU with American Chemistry Council

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with American Chemistry Council (ACC) to manage certification of the global Responsible Care Programme ‘RC 14001’ within Pakistan. According to PCMA sources, the MOU was signed by PCMA Chairman Zubair F Tufail and Secretary General Iqbal Kidwai, whereas, on behalf of the ACC, Debra Phillips, Vice President of its Sustainability and Market Outreach Division signed the MoU.

Giving details of the MoU, PCMA Secretary General said that Responsible Care was the global chemical industry’s joint programme for safety of environment and human health, through which the participating national and regional trade associations had agreed to confirm to the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA) Responsible Care Fundamental Features and established timelines for implementation.

He added that PCMA joined the global Responsible Care community in 2017 and since its recognition by ICCA’s Responsible Care Leadership Group, PCMA had been engaged in developing the set elements of its Responsible Care programme including a certification model. The current MOU, he asserted, was a major breakthrough in this regard, which had provided the PCMA with an opportunity to work in collaboration with ACC for one complete year to initiate an approved RC14001 accreditation process in Pakistan through the nation’s apex accreditation body, Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC).

Kidwai said that MOU had knitted the PCMA and ACC into an agreement for expanding RC 14001 certification opportunities for PCMA within the country, whereas this sort of accreditations earlier were being processed in USA. This arrangement would not only improve performance of the local chemical industry in implementation of the Responsible Care Programme but also enhance their knowledge on RC14001 through a supporting RC14001 infrastructure to be created in Pakistan to provide the availability of accreditation services, auditor resources and training opportunities, he added.