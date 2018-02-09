PCMA holds energy efficiency workshop

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The awareness and training on energy conservation and efficiency can make a significant difference in the output and efficiency of local Chemical Industry that is presently going through a challenging phase. It was stated by the speakers at a two-day training workshop organized by the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) on “Cost Reduction through Energy Efficiency”. The objective behind this training session was to make Sustainable energy efficient improvements in chemical industry of Pakistan with corresponding costs and waste reduction.

The Workshop was held at PCMA office where representatives from various chemical industries of Pakistan like SRC, Nimir Industrial Chemicals, Nimir Chemicals, Pharmagen, Berger Paints, CHT Pakistan and Olympia Chemicals, participated. The Conference was also attended by huge number of professionals related to the fields of operation management, energy management, plant maintenance and compliance.

The prime agenda of the conference was to enable the participants independently apply tools and concepts in working, such as for; Quantifying Energy Flows, Calculating Energy Efficiency of utilities, equipment and processes, Developing Energy Efficiency Action Plans, Reducing Energy Losses ,Sharing new concepts with co-workers and Continuing implementation steps.

The Training session was conducted by an expert international consultant and trainer on resource efficiency, Mr. M. Salman Butt possessing more than 13 years of experience on various Process Optimization techniques. Salman Butt said that such conferences and sessions could make a significant difference in the output and efficiency of local Chemical Industry that is presently going through a challenging phase.

He said that broader application in chemical processing combined with deployment of emerging industrial energy-efficient technologies and practices will yield substantial benefits to the nation. He said that Pakistan chemical industry direly needs to improve the way energy is used throughout the chemical processing.

The conference proved to be very successful and participants greatly admired and acknowledged the endeavors of PCMA for conducting this training session that could help enhancing the competitiveness of Chemical industry of Pakistan.