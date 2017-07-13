PCMA develops responsible care programme

Lahore

A sum of 11 large member- companies of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has signed the Responsible Care Declaration of International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA).

It was disclosed by Abrar Ahmed, Vice Chairman of PCMA while addressing concluding session of a two-day workshop held on Responsible Care Program at a local hotel. The concluding session of the workshop was also addressed by Iqbal Kidwai, Secretary General, Pervaiz Sufi, Chairman Standing Committee of Responsible Care Program and Tahir j. Qadir, Chief Consultant of PCMA.

PCMA Vice Chairman told that his association had developed the responsible care program in collaboration with ICCA to ensure safe production and distribution of chemical and petrochemical products in the country.

The implementation of the program is a pre-requisite for having membership of the ICCA and the PCMA since its inception two-years back has taken a lead into the requirement, he said and observed the augmenting accidents occurring in the country due to mishandling and misuse of the sensitive chemical materials had called for the emergent implementation of global responsible care procedures. Therefore, PCMA has planned a series of training workshops for Chemical Manufacturers to improve supply chain and disbursement process of the chemical products.

Chairman PCMA Committee on Responsible Care Program Pervaiz Sufi, in his address, informed that the ICCA had expressed deep satisfaction over efforts of PCMA for introducing the safety measures in Pakistan in line with ICCA’s Charter. He said that PCMA, as a true representative of the petrochemical and chemical industry, is committed to build a responsible care program in coordination with ICCA to implement global mechanism of security and protection for safety of the people of Pakistan.

Iqbal Kidwai, Secretary General and Chief Operating Officer of PCMA informed that the Association was striving hard to help country’s chemical producers achieve the goal defined by the UN’s Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management (SAICM), which is meant to ensure that by the year 2020, the Chemicals are used and produced by minimizing the significant adverse effect on human health and environment.—PR